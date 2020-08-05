METALS-Copper edges lower as output from Chile, Peru rises

(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Mai Nguyen
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Wednesday, as rising production in top producing countries Chile and Peru pressures prices that rallied to multi-year highs last month.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.01% to $6,452.50 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 51,340 yuan ($7,379.72) a tonne.
London and Shanghai copper contracts both hit a two-year high last month, partly due to expectations of supply disruptions in top producers Chile and Peru amid COVID-19 restrictions measures.
But Chilean firm Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, reported a 4.7%-rise year-on-year in January-June output, while expected labour strikes at two Chilean mines failed to take place last month.
Meanwhile, June copper output in Peru, the world’s No. 2 copper maker, jumped 40.8% from a month earlier as mining activities resumed. January-June copper output, however, plunged due to coronavirus restrictions.
“Copper struggled after signs that supply disruptions are easing. These supply issues offset relatively positive economic data,” an ANZ note said.
* China’s copper premiums at bonded warehouses CU-BMPBW-SHMET fell to a seven-week low at $93.5 a tonne, while CIF premiums CU-BPCIF-SHMET declined to their lowest since June 15 at $72 a tonne.
* U.S. aluminium premiums rose to 12.6 U.S. cents per pound, their highest since March 31, while European premiums also hovered around a four-month high of $93 a tonne.
* LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,767.50 a tonne and LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,332 a tonne.
* ShFE lead advanced 0.4% to 15,875 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel rose 0.8% to 111,740 yuan a tonne, having hit a six-month high earlier in the session at 112,440 yuan a tonne.
$1 = 6.9569 yuan