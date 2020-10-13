METALS-Copper edges lower as stronger dollar offsets solid Chinese trade data

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Tuesday as strong trade data from China, the largest consumer, was offset by a stronger dollar and news that Johnson & Johnson paused clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $6,705.50 a tonne in official trading but still close to September’s 27-month high of $6,877.50.

Used in power and construction, copper has gained more than 50% since March as China reopened its industry.

U.S. stimulus, a weaker dollar or more faster growth outside China could lift prices further, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases could lower them, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“Probably we have reached as far as we can,” he said.

CHINA TRADE: Chinese exports rose 9.9% in September from a year earlier, in line with analysts’ expectations and up from a 9.5% increase in August. Imports jumped 13.2% compared to a 2.1% drop in August.

IMPORTS: China’s copper imports rose in September to their second highest level on record. Imports in the first nine months of 2020 were up 41% from a year earlier at 4.99 million tonnes.

“China’s plan to build strategic reserves is likely to keep imports resilient,” analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

VACCINE: Johnson & Johnson paused clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

DOLLAR/YUAN: The dollar rose, making metals pricier for non-U.S. buyers. China’s yuan has weakened from an 18-month high on Friday but international banks say it is likely to strengthen again.

JAPAN: Japan’s manufacturers are recovering at a glacial pace.

DRC: Democratic Republic of Congo has issued a six-month waiver to an export ban on copper concentrate, the mining minister said.

DUTIES: The European Union will impose duties of up to 48% on imports of aluminium extrusions from China.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $1,854 a tonne, zinc rose 0.3% to $2,446.50, nickel gained 0.2% to $15,199, lead fell 0.4% to $1,837.50 and tin was 0.4% higher at $18,315.