METALS-Copper edges up as unrest flares in top producer Chile

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as protests in top producer Chile intensified, raising concerns about supply shortages.

Thousands of Chileans on Monday protested in Santiago against high living costs, prompting President Sebastian Pinera to declare that the country was “at war” with vandals.

The union of workers at BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, will hold a day-long strike on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile.

“Copper prices yesterday edged higher after Chile copper miners joined social strikes there. Since the protests that miners joined are a possible social movement, it could last longer than expected,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal (LME) rose 0.1% to $5,832 a tonne by 0340 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 0.1% to 47,100 yuan ($6,656.77) a tonne.

* COPPER OUTPUT: Mined copper production worldwide fell by about 1.4% in the first half of 2019, with Chile output declining 2.5% due to lower copper head grades, latest data by the International Copper Study Group showed.

* PRICES: LME aluminium dipped 0.1%, nickel was down 0.3%, zinc fell 0.2%, and lead declined 0.5%. ShFE aluminium fell 0.3%, nickel lost 1.3% and zinc dropped 0.4%.

* TRADE DEAL: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday efforts to end a trade war with China were going well while a senior Chinese official said the two countries had achieved some progress in their trade talks.

* LITHIUM: Rio Tinto Plc is studying ways to extract lithium from waste rock at a mine it controls in California, making it the latest company trying to produce the battery metal in the United States for the electric vehicle market.

* ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.163 million tonnes in September from revised 5.329 million tonnes in August, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

* SHFE: The chief executive of the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), home to China’s flagship iron ore futures contract, is taking over as general manager of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the Shanghai bourse said on Monday.

