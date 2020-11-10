METALS-Copper edges up as vaccine hopes boost risk appetite

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, rose on Tuesday as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine stoked optimism that a complete economic reopening was finally in sight.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $6,950 a tonne by 0123 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.2% to 52,150 yuan ($7,868.14) a tonne.
Pfizer Inc said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $1,903 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,653 a tonne while ShFE nickel climbed 1.1% to 118,020 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc was up 0.6% to 20,375 yuan a tonne.
* COLUMN-China’s copper import boom leaves other metals cold: Andy Home.
* Chile’s copper industry could see some of its mines put out of business if an early stage bill to protect glaciers continues its march through Congress, Chilean mining trade group Sonami said.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stocks and oil jumped and Treasuries sold off on Monday as Pfizer’s announcement jolted shares, building on expectations of more stable trade policies following the U.S. election.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Oct
0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Sep
1000 Germany Zew Economic Sentiment Nov
1000 Germany Zew Current Conditions Nov
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
$1 = 6.6280 yuan Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.