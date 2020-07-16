METALS-Copper extends losses as doubts linger over China economic recovery

(Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst comments)

July 16 (Reuters) - Base metals fell on Thursday, with London copper extending losses into a third session, as U.S.-China tensions, rising COVID-19 cases and doubts over the durability of China’s economic recovery dimmed prospects for demand rebound.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $6,357 a tonne by 0410 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.5% to 51,090 yuan ($7,302.85) a tonne.

China’s gross domestic product grew a forecast-beating 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, while industrial output in June rose for the third straight month.

Weak demand at home and abroad, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, still suggests a bumpy road to full recovery for the world’s top metals consumer.

“The imbalance in China is growing as the government tries to push growth through state-led support while Chinese households are still tightening purse strings,” said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.

* POLL: A sizzling rally that pushed copper prices to two-year highs will lose some of its heat in the coming months as investors take a hard look at supply and demand fundamentals.

* CHILE: Chile’s Antofagasta and unionized workers at its Zaldívar mine entered into mediation with the government on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.

* OTHER PRICES: LME nickel dropped 1.1% to $13,375 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.7% to $1,671.50 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium fell 2.8% to 14,085 yuan a tonne and lead slumped 2.9% to 14,920 yuan a tonne.

