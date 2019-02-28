METALS-Copper falls after China PMI miss; set for best month since Dec 2017

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved lower on Thursday as ultra-tight stocks were overshadowed by a contraction in China manufacturing and a U.S. warning that it was too early to predict the outcome of trade talks with Beijing. Factory activity in China shrank for the third straight month in February, with the country's official Purchasing Manager's Index falling to a three-year low of 49.2, missing the 49.5 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Physical demand for copper, widely used in manufacturing, "has certainly slowed down... particularly in the semi-fabrication sector and also with some consumers rolling forward physical deliveries," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, said in a note. Copper is nonetheless on course to rise 4.9 percent in February amid supply concerns and earlier optimism over the trade talks, which would mark its best month since December 2017. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $6,469 a tonne at 0717 GMT. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 50,160 yuan ($7,507.75) * COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL available to the market currently stand at just 23,650 tonnes and are "literally down to a few hours worth of global consumption," Freeman said. "Without doubt metal is out there but just not in the LME system," he added. * TRADE: U.S. issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods and any deal between the two countries must be include a way to ensure commitments are met, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. * OTHER METALS: Most of the LME complex was lower, with zinc also down 0.6 percent at $2,728 a tonne and only nickel , up 0.1 percent, gaining ground. Shanghai aluminium closed down 0.2 percent but ended February 1 percent higher, clocking its first monthly rise since August. * BHP: BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest miner, announced a raft of management changes on Thursday, in line with its "transformation agenda" led by Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie. * CODELCO: Chile's Chuquicamata underground copper mine is due to start operations in middle of this year, state copper miner Codelco's chairman said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks fell as investors dialled back some of their recent optimism about a Sino-China trade deal while news that the U.S.-North Korean summit in Hanoi was ending early rattled confidence late in the trading day. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 6469.5 Most active ShFE copper 50160 Three month LME aluminium 1917.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13675 Three month LME zinc 2728 Most active ShFE zinc 21745 Three month LME lead 2134.5 Most active ShFE lead 17360 Three month LME nickel 13065 Most active ShFE nickel 102650 Three month LME tin 21510 Most active ShFE tin 150510 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -1.97 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1083.35 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -17.35 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 211.04 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 230.36 ($1 = 6.6811 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Rashmi Aich)