METALS-Copper falls after six-day rally, but eyes best week since Feb

(Adds China data, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 8 (Reuters) - London copper retreated on Friday after a six-day rally that pushed the metal to its strongest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session on worries over potential supply disruptions, but data showing strong Chinese imports helped limit losses. Copper imports by China, the world's top consumer, climbed to the highest in 17 months in May. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1 percent at $7,259 a tonne by 0712 GMT, off a session low of $7,211. The contract touched $7,348 on Thursday, its loftiest since January 2014, and has risen 5 percent so far this week, the most since mid-February. The workers' union at the BHP-operated Escondida copper mine in Chile last week kicked off labor negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker, sparking fears of a possible strike. ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said the Escondida union's bonus proposal compares with BHP's offer of $21,300, "therefore, both parties reaching a deal looks difficult at the moment, leaving room for a strike." "The union has enough cash to go on a strike of 44 days. This deal is important for the other wage contract renewals too. We see prices remaining volatile until they reach an agreement," Hynes said in a report this week. * CHINA COPPER IMPORTS: China imported 475,000 tonnes of unwrought copper and copper products last month, customs data showed, the largest since December 2016. It was the highest May figure for at least a decade, up 22 percent from the same month last year and up 8 percent from April. * CHINA TRADE: China's overall exports grew 12.6 percent in May, slightly slower than in April, while imports jumped 26 percent, outpacing market expectations and the fastest pace since January. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to close at 53,780 yuan ($8,391) a tonne. * CHILE OUTPUT: Chile's copper production in April jumped 6.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said, boosted by increased output at large, privately held mines in the world's top copper producer. * DOLLAR: The dollar wallowed near a three-week low against peers as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, while the euro's recovery remained intact amid expectations that the European Central Bank would begin unwinding it stimulus programme. * TRUMP: Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations are set to clash with a combative U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday when they pressure him to lift sanctions on steel and aluminium they fear could lead to a trade war. * OTHER METALS: Other metals also slipped, with LME lead down 1.9 percent at $2,487 a tonne, after hitting a three-month high on Thursday, and nickel dropping 1.3 percent to $15,320. Shanghai lead fell 1.3 percent to 20,385 yuan a tonne and nickel lost 2.5 percent to 114,900 yuan. BASE METALS PRICES 0712 GMT Three month LME copper 7259 Most active ShFE copper 53780 Three month LME aluminium 2302 Most active ShFE aluminium 14820 Three month LME zinc 3168.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24440 Three month LME lead 2487 Most active ShFE lead 20385 Three month LME nickel 15320 Most active ShFE nickel 114900 Three month LME tin 21075 Most active ShFE tin 152020 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -450.23 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2273.64 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 149.74 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 447.39 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1453.4 ($1 = 6.4089 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)