METALS-Copper falls as recession fear grips markets

(Updates with official prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday as moves by China’s central bank to bolster the economy were overshadowed by predictions of a deep global recession, which drove down stock markets and oil prices.

Copper, used in power and construction, tumbled from above $6,300 a tonne to as low as $4,371, but supply disruption and hopes of recovery in China, the biggest consumer of the metal, lifted prices back above $5,000.

Yet the benchmark contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.5% in official trading on Wednesday at $5,085.50 a tonne.

“I don’t think we are out of the woods yet,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, predicting that a rash of weak economic data could push copper back to $4,500.

CHINA STIMULUS: China’s central bank cut a key interest rate to a record low and reduced the amount banks must hold as reserves by about $28 billion.

However, data on Friday is expected to show China’s economy suffered its first decline since at least 1992 in the first quarter. Factory data is also expected on Friday.

China reported a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the mainland on Wednesday.

GLOBAL ECONOMY: The International Monetary Fund said this week that the global economy could shrink by 3% this year - the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

MARKETS: World share indexes fell and investors took shelter in the dollar, driving it higher and making metals priced in the currency more expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

OIL: Oil fell 4% towards $28 a barrel, pressured by reports of persistent oversupply and collapsing demand.

LME STOCKS/SPREAD: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose to a six-month high of 261,225 tonnes. The discount of cash copper against three-month metal widened to $30.75, its biggest since January, suggesting plentiful nearby supply. MCUSTX-TOTAL MCU0-3

CHINA STOCKS: Copper inventories in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouse system touched a four-year high last month above 380,000 tonnes but have since fallen to 317,928 tonnes. CU-STX-SGH

CHINA IMPORTS: Yangshan Chinese copper import premiums rose to a seven-month high of $81.50, from $55 in February, pointing to increased demand. Copper imports in March rose 13% from a year earlier. SMM-CUYP-CN

PRICES: LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $1,507.50 a tonne, zinc was unchanged at $1,922, nickel lost 0.8% to $11,795, lead slipped 0.5% to $1,686.50 and tin was down 1.2% at $15,273.