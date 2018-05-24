METALS-Copper falls for 2nd day as U.S. casts doubt on trade deal

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - London copper slipped for a second session on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said any trade deal with China would "need a different structure" and Washington launched a probe into auto imports that could lead to new tariffs. Copper had rallied at the start of the week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the prospect of a U.S.-China trade war, following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, was "on hold". Industrial metals are suffering "under the risk-off tone in the markets, following signs that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are not progressing as well as initially thought," ANZ wrote in a note. Copper is the "commodity most leveraged to the global economic cycle," it said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent to $6,858.50 a tonne by 0419 GMT, extending a 1.6 percent drop from the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 1 percent to 51,360 yuan ($8,035.67) a tonne by the mid-session interval, snapping a five-day winning streak. * GRASBERG: Rio Tinto confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world's second-largest copper mine to Indonesia's state mining holding company Inalum. * INDIA: One person died and others were wounded by gunfire in southern India on Wednesday in fresh violence related to protesters' demands that a copper smelter be shut on environmental grounds. * RUSAL: Also, Russian aluminium firm Rusal resumed shipments to some customers last week following an extension of the deadline for companies to wind down contracts with the Russian company under U.S. sanctions, sources said. * RUSAL: Rusal, one of the world's biggest producers of the metal, said on Thursday its chief executive and seven board members have quit, and warned it may have problems servicing its debt due to the impact of U.S. sanctions. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium was up 0.5 percent in London after Rusal's warnings on its debt troubles. The metal added 0.8 percent in Shanghai. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q1 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun 0645 France Business climate May 1130 European Central Bank releases April meeting minutes 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0427 GMT Three month LME copper 6856 Most active ShFE copper 51360 Three month LME aluminium 2287 Most active ShFE aluminium 14745 Three month LME zinc 3033 Most active ShFE zinc 23430 Three month LME lead 2490 Most active ShFE lead 20430 Three month LME nickel 14605 Most active ShFE nickel 108030 Three month LME tin 20545 Most active ShFE tin 147560 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 315.14 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2264.05 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 381.47 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 214.6 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2557.48 ($1 = 6.3915 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)