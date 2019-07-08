METALS-Copper falls on higher stockpiles, dampened U.S. rate-cut hopes

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Monday on inventory pile-up amid a steady dollar after strong U.S. jobs data led to tempered expectations of an aggressive rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 224,000 jobs last month and beating economists’ consensus estimate of 160,000, as government employment rose by the most in 10 months and as construction and manufacturing hiring regained speed.

The strong data helped the U.S. dollar hover around its highest level since June 19. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to import using other currencies.

Copper inventories in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME) touched a near 13-month high at 302,975 tonnes on Thursday, data released last week showed. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $5,892 a tonne, as of 0201 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was unchanged at 46,420 yuan ($6,736.52) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The differences between cash zinc and three-month contract CMZN0-3 flipped to a discount of $3 a tonne on Friday after holding in premiums zone in nearly five months, suggesting greater availability of nearby supply.

* ShFE zinc hit a six-month low of 19,265 yuan a tonne, tracking falls on the LME in the previous session on rising supply concerns. LME zinc, however, rebounded 0.3% after hitting its lowest since Jan. 3 on Friday.

* Tsingshan and other firms investing in an electric vehicle battery chemical plant in Indonesia will have to pay significantly more than a $700 million price tag estimated last year, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Indonesia’s refined tin exports surged 36% annually to 7,620.9 tonnes in June, trade ministry data showed on Friday.

* ShFE tin rose 1.9%, while nickel jumped 1.5% and aluminium dipped 0.2%. LME aluminium edged up 0.1%, nickel advanced 0.2% and tin rose 0.8%.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares slipped as investors wagered on a less aggressive policy easing in the United States, while the Turkish lira held near two-week lows after the country’s president dismissed its central bank governor over the weekend.

