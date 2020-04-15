METALS-Copper falls on recession fears despite China rate cuts

(Recasts, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday on fears of a deep global economic recession despite supportive measures from top consumer China to bolster its economy.

Investors were spooked by comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which said that the global economy could shrink by 3% this year because of the coronavirus. That would be the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

China cut interest rates on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to a record low in an effort to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1% to $5,111 a tonne by 0745 GMT, erasing earlier gains of as much as 0.4% after China announced the rate cuts.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed 0.6% down at 41,560 yuan ($5,884.69).

“China moves the real economy ...(but) I’m more worried if the U.S economy doesn’t reopen in May,” said one base-metals trader.

Copper, used widely in power, construction and manufacturing, is often seen as a gauge of global economic health.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $1,510.50 a tonne and zinc fell 0.6% to $1,911. In Shanghai, aluminium increased 1.5% to 11,950 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 0.5% at 97,240 yuan and lead fell 1.9% to 13,845 yuan.

* CHINA AUTOS: French automaker Renault is ditching its main passenger car business in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, after poor sales in the country.

* PERU: The world’s second-biggest copper producer hopes to emerge gradually from the economic hibernation aimed at containing the virus by May, President Martin Vizcarra said.

