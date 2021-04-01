METALS-Copper falls on slowing Chinese factory growth, Codelco wage deal

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday, hit by subdued factory activity growth in top consumer China last month, while a supply threat in Chile being averted after largest producer Codelco struck a labour deal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $8,742 a tonne by 0608 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.3% to 65,430 yuan ($9,950.27) a tonne.

China’s factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year on softer overall domestic demand, with the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 50.6 last month, its lowest level since April 2020.

“The Chinese Caxin PMI numbers for March ... confirms the slowdown in physical metals demand of late,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, in a note.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN was hovering at its lowest since Dec. 23 at 58.50 a tonne, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China. Stockpiles of the metal in exchange warehouses have been rising steadily. MCUSTX-TOTALCU-STX-TOTAL

Meanwhile, Chilean state copper giant Codelco clinched a deal with workers at its Radomiro Tomic mine after they accepted a new contract offer, defusing worries about a potential strike.

Freeman said copper prices were also weighed by the Codelco deal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME zinc fell 0.2% to $2,813 a tonne, lead declined 0.6% to $1,962.50 a tonne, while aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,223.50 a tonne.

* ShFE lead dropped 1% to 15,205 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 0.2% at 21,675 yuan a tonne while aluminium rose 1.4% to 17,430 yuan a tonne.

* U.S. aluminium premium hit its highest since June 2019 at $416.30 a tonne, while premium in Europe reached $153.87 a tonne, a level unseen since May 2018.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or