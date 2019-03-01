METALS-Copper falls on weak China manufacturing data

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower on Friday, after a private survey showed factory activity in top metals consumer China remained in contraction territory for a third straight month. The red metal is on course to end the week little changed as weak China data and fading hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal offset tight inventories. London Metal Exchange stocks are "surprisingly low," and would usually lead to "incredibly backwardated curves" if the market was so short of metal, said Guy Wolf, head of global market analytics at Marex Spectron. The premium of cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 was at $46.50 a tonne on Thursday but was as high as $58 on Feb. 18. "The fact that spreads are not insanely backwardated at these levels of stocks tells you that there is some metal around but it isn't necessarily on the LME," Wolf said. New LME warehouse rules may have "made it too difficult for warehouse operators to generate any kind of return on LME material. I suspect a lot of that is what's going on," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was down 0.5 percent at $6,475 a tonne by 0449 GMT. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 50,160 yuan ($7,489.47). * PMI: China's factory activity contracted again in February but at a slower pace, helped by improvements in domestic manufacturing, the Caixin/Markit survey showed. * VEDANTA: Vedanta Ltd told an Indian court it has been incurring losses of 50 million rupees ($705,656) daily since the closure of its copper smelter in May. * LME STOCKS: Available copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 21,600 tonnes and are at their lowest since 2005. * SHFE STOCKS: ShFE copper stocks CU-STX-SGH have risen to 217,794 tonnes from below 100,000 tonnes on Jan. 11. The bourse will release its latest inventory numbers later on Friday. * PREMIUMS: China's Yangshan import premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to as low as $48 a tonne, the lowest since April 2017, suggesting weak physical demand. * LEAD: Shanghai lead was the biggest gainer, rising by 1.9 percent after a big cancellation in LME lead warrants MPBSTX-TOTAL on Thursday. The metal is on course to rise 4.3 percent in Shanghai this week, the most since June. * COLUMN: China's strong imports help explain low LME metal stocks: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose, driven by a rally in Chinese markets after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost the proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks. PRICES 0453 GMT Three month LME copper 6475 Most active ShFE copper 50160 Three month LME aluminium 1905.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13620 Three month LME zinc 2753 Most active ShFE zinc 21870 Three month LME lead 2144 Most active ShFE lead 17615 Three month LME nickel 13070 Most active ShFE nickel 102770 Three month LME tin 21565 Most active ShFE tin 150730 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -293.83 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1149.84 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -168.88 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 330.91 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -279.14 ($1 = 6.6974 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)