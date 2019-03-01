Company News
METALS-Copper falls on weak China manufacturing data

    BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower on Friday,
after a private survey showed factory activity in top metals
consumer China remained in contraction territory for a third
straight month.
    The red metal is on course to end the week little changed as
weak China data and fading hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal
offset tight inventories.
    London Metal Exchange stocks are "surprisingly low," and
would usually lead to "incredibly backwardated curves" if the
market was so short of metal, said Guy Wolf, head of global
market analytics at Marex Spectron.
    The premium of cash copper over the three-month contract
CMCU0-3 was at $46.50 a tonne on Thursday but was as high as
$58 on Feb. 18. 
    "The fact that spreads are not insanely backwardated at
these levels of stocks tells you that there is some metal around
but it isn't necessarily on the LME," Wolf said.
    New LME warehouse rules may have "made it too difficult for
warehouse operators to generate any kind of return on LME
material. I suspect a lot of that is what's going on," he added.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was down 0.5
percent at $6,475 a tonne by 0449 GMT. The most-traded April
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell
0.2 percent to 50,160 yuan ($7,489.47).
    * PMI: China's factory activity contracted again in February
but at a slower pace, helped by improvements in domestic
manufacturing, the Caixin/Markit survey showed.
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Ltd told an Indian court it has
been incurring losses of 50 million rupees ($705,656) daily
since the closure of its copper smelter in May.    
    * LME STOCKS: Available copper stocks in LME-registered
warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 21,600 tonnes and are at their
lowest since 2005. 
    * SHFE STOCKS: ShFE copper stocks CU-STX-SGH have risen to
217,794 tonnes from below 100,000 tonnes on Jan. 11. The bourse
will release its latest inventory numbers later on Friday.    
    * PREMIUMS: China's Yangshan import premium SMM-CUYP-CN
fell to as low as $48 a tonne, the lowest since April 2017,
suggesting weak physical demand. 
    * LEAD: Shanghai lead was the biggest gainer,
rising by 1.9 percent after a big cancellation in LME lead
warrants MPBSTX-TOTAL on Thursday. The metal is on course to
rise 4.3 percent in Shanghai this week, the most since June.
    * COLUMN: China's strong imports help explain low LME metal
stocks: Andy Home
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose, driven by a rally in Chinese markets
after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost the
proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks.
    
    PRICES    
                                           0453 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6475
 Most active ShFE copper                      50160
 Three month LME aluminium                   1905.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13620
 Three month LME zinc                          2753
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21870
 Three month LME lead                          2144
 Most active ShFE lead                        17615
 Three month LME nickel                       13070
 Most active ShFE nickel                     102770
 Three month LME tin                          21565
 Most active ShFE tin                        150730
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    -293.83
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1149.84
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    -168.88
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     330.91
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -279.14
                                          
 


($1 = 6.6974 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
