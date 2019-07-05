METALS-Copper falls on weak demand; set to snap 3 weeks of gains

(Updates prices, adds details)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Friday and were heading for their first weekly drop in a month, as sluggish demand outlook and rising supplies pressured prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped by 0.7% to $5,876 a tonne as of 0739 GMT, declining 1.9% for the week, as inventories in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system hovered around a one-year high. MCUSTX-TOTAL

This will be the metal contract’s first weekly fall since the week ended June 7.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) ended 0.4% lower at 46,280 yuan ($6,730.46) a tonne. Inventories tracked by ShFE have been falling in recent months but have gained 23% so far this year. CU-STX-SGH

“We expect (near-term) copper to continue to trade in tight range while struggling with weak demand outlook. Rising inventory on ShFE and on LME reflects demand has yet to recover,” Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* TIN: ShFE tin posted its biggest weekly fall since the contract was launched in 2015, of 6.7%, on short-selling earlier in the week. LME tin stockpiles shot up in June and hovered at a three-year high, while ShFE tin inventories were also solid. MSNSTX-TOTAL SSN-TOTAL-W

* ALUMINIUM: Aluminium is the only LME three-month contract in the base metal complex set to gain this week. Stockpiles in LME and ShFE warehouses have generally been declining this year. MALSTX-TOTAL AL-STX-SGH

* CHINA LOANS: Chinese banks extended less in new yuan loans in June, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data, but regulators assured that credit needs of the broader economy were met.

* GLENCORE: Congolese security forces evicted thousands of illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday, sparking angry protests outside the governor’s office and looting of shops, local activists said.

* ZAMBIA: Zambia is planning a law to compel mining firms to give local suppliers a fair share of procurement, its mines minister said on Thursday, in the latest sign of the government taking an interventionist approach in its mining sector.

* PRICES: London aluminium eased 0.1% and zinc edged down 0.5%. In Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.4%, nickel fell 0.1% and zinc dropped 1.3%.

