METALS-Copper firms on hopes for trade deal, China data

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Leads with copper prices, adds official prices)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended gains on Monday, boosted by hopes of a resolution to the protracted trade conflict between the United States and China.

The world’s two largest economies said they had made progress in negotiations to end the damaging dispute, while upbeat manufacturing data from top metals consumer China added to the positive mood.

“We have not seen any real setbacks recently in trade talks and there’s scope for getting a ‘phase one’ deal,” said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pederson.

“We have also been through another round of manufacturing PMIs that is pointing to a moderate recovery rather than further deterioration.”

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was bid up 0.4% to $5,873 a tonne, after it failed to trade in official rings.

On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said the presidents of China and the United States had been in continuous touch through “various means”.

CHILE SUPPLY: Antogafasta trimmed its annual production targets by about 10,000 tonnes as national protests in Chile, the world’s top producer, hobbled operations.

Several of the world’s largest miners, including BHP , Anglo American and Glencore, have operations in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer.

ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was bid down 0.3% to $1,781 a tonne after touching its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,793 a tonne. This trimmed a gain of 1.8% made on Friday 1.8%.

Aluminium is the second worst performing metal on the LME so far this year but has seem some support from smelter outages in top producer China and warnings of plant closures from Rio Tinto .

ALUMINIUM POSITION: The net speculative short position for LME aluminium is expected to have fallen for a fourth consecutive session on Friday to levels last seen in mid-September, according to Marex Spectron estimates.

CHINA ALUMINIUM OUTPUT: China’s September output slipped 1.6% year on year, hit by continuing outages at two smelters. The world’s biggest producer now faces a struggle to register annual output growth.

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to 788,475 tonnes, their lowest in more than a month. MALSTX-TOTAL

SPREAD: LME cash aluminium flipped to a premium over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 - at $4.75 a tonne - for the first time since January, indicating tight nearby supplies.

BAUXITE: Malaysia will issue mining licences for aluminium raw material bauxite in December or January, a minister said, marking a resumption in activity after a ban imposed in 2016 over unregulated mining and water contamination.

LME PRICES: LME nickel traded down 1.3% to $16,555 a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to $2,530, lead was barely changed at $2,165 and tin was bid down 0.8% at $16,400.