February 15, 2019 / 4:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper flat after China factory prices, set for 1st weekly drop in six

    BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices steadied on
Friday, after two days of modest gains, as China's factory-gate
price growth missed expectations and investors awaited the
outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks in Beijing.
    China's producer price inflation slowed for a seventh
straight month in January to its weakest pace since September
2016, raising concerns the world's top copper consumer may see
the return of deflation as domestic demand cools.
    Copper is on course for a 1.2 percent drop this week, which
would be its first weekly fall since the week ended Jan. 4.
    Key catalysts for a price rebound would be progress in the
trade talks and signs of economic recovery in China, Helen Lau,
an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said in a note.
    China's January copper import numbers, released on Thursday,
reflected a "rather encouraging outlook in copper demand,
especially as inventory in the domestic market is winding down,"
she added.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $6,135.50 a tonne, as of 0733 GMT.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 48,200 yuan
($7,112.82) a tonne.
    * TRADE: China has pledged to end market-distorting
subsidies for its domestic industries but offered no details on
how it would achieve that goal, according to three people
familiar with the U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing this week.

    * NICKEL: The metal used to make stainless steel fell 0.3
percent in London and was on course to shed 3.2 percent
over the week, the most since November, as a rally driven by
fears Vale's tailings dam disaster in Brazil would affect its
nickel production faded. ShFE nickel closed down 2
percent after hitting a two-week low.    
    * NICKEL: Further easing supply fears, Australian
ferronickel miner South32 has agreed to a four-year
contract with two unions at its Cerro Matoso mine in Colombia,
avoiding a strike over pay and other benefits.
    * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel was the
top performer in London, rising as much as 1.7 percent, its
biggest gain in two weeks.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks fell, retreating from four-month highs after
data out of China raised concerns over deflationary pressures
building in the world's second biggest economy.    
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0733 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6135.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      48210
 Three month LME aluminium                     1860
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13385
 Three month LME zinc                        2631.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21395
 Three month LME lead                          2042
 Most active ShFE lead                        16860
 Three month LME nickel                       12170
 Most active ShFE nickel                      96640
 Three month LME tin                          21000
 Most active ShFE tin                        148290
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3   -145.05
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3  -1198.18
                                           
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     -44.7
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3    203.15
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3   2137.94
                                           
 
($1 = 6.7765 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Shreejay Sinha and
Subhranshu Sahu)
