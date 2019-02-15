METALS-Copper flat after China factory prices, set for 1st weekly drop in six

(Adds Shanghai closing prices; updates London prices) BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices steadied on Friday, after two days of modest gains, as China's factory-gate price growth missed expectations and investors awaited the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks in Beijing. China's producer price inflation slowed for a seventh straight month in January to its weakest pace since September 2016, raising concerns the world's top copper consumer may see the return of deflation as domestic demand cools. Copper is on course for a 1.2 percent drop this week, which would be its first weekly fall since the week ended Jan. 4. Key catalysts for a price rebound would be progress in the trade talks and signs of economic recovery in China, Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said in a note. China's January copper import numbers, released on Thursday, reflected a "rather encouraging outlook in copper demand, especially as inventory in the domestic market is winding down," she added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,135.50 a tonne, as of 0733 GMT. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 48,200 yuan ($7,112.82) a tonne. * TRADE: China has pledged to end market-distorting subsidies for its domestic industries but offered no details on how it would achieve that goal, according to three people familiar with the U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing this week. * NICKEL: The metal used to make stainless steel fell 0.3 percent in London and was on course to shed 3.2 percent over the week, the most since November, as a rally driven by fears Vale's tailings dam disaster in Brazil would affect its nickel production faded. ShFE nickel closed down 2 percent after hitting a two-week low. * NICKEL: Further easing supply fears, Australian ferronickel miner South32 has agreed to a four-year contract with two unions at its Cerro Matoso mine in Colombia, avoiding a strike over pay and other benefits. * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel was the top performer in London, rising as much as 1.7 percent, its biggest gain in two weeks. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks fell, retreating from four-month highs after data out of China raised concerns over deflationary pressures building in the world's second biggest economy. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0733 GMT Three month LME copper 6135.5 Most active ShFE copper 48210 Three month LME aluminium 1860 Most active ShFE aluminium 13385 Three month LME zinc 2631.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21395 Three month LME lead 2042 Most active ShFE lead 16860 Three month LME nickel 12170 Most active ShFE nickel 96640 Three month LME tin 21000 Most active ShFE tin 148290 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -145.05 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1198.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -44.7 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 203.15 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2137.94 ($1 = 6.7765 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Shreejay Sinha and Subhranshu Sahu)