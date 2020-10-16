METALS-Copper gains as China demand hopes, supply risks eclipse virus worries

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday as hopes of strong demand in top metals consumer China and risks of supply disruptions outweighed concerns that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe may weaken the global economic recovery momentum.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $6,774 a tonne by 0121 GMT, extending gains into a third session.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.8% to 51,630 yuan a tonne.

Most other base metals also rose.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco said it was producing at full capacity and aims to meet its 2020 output targets.

* Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, will offer unchanged 2021 copper premiums to its customers of $96 per tonne above LME prices.

* Nickel Mines Ltd will buy 70% of Indonesia’s PT Angel Nickel Industry for $490 million in a deal that will double its nickel production within two years.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks came under pressure on Friday as investors sought safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar, fearing that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and lack of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

