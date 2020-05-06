METALS-Copper gains for third day on easing virus lockdowns, yuan move

* LME copper spread eases on healthy supplies * Copper hits highest since April 30 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline from SINGAPORE) By Eric Onstad LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices clawed higher for a third day on Wednesday to the highest in nearly a week as investors welcomed more easing of pandemic lockdowns and a pause in China-U.S. tensions. Most industrial metals joined other risky assets such as stocks and oil in ticking higher on brighter sentiment as countries this week started phased reopening of economies. Also supporting commodities was the central bank in China, the world's top metals consumer, setting the yuan at a broadly neutral midpoint, a move regarded by analysts as Beijing offering a olive branch to Washington amid renewed trade tensions. "Some of the worries related to the flare-up in China/U.S tension caused a spike in the offshore renminbi over the weekend, so that's brought some calm to the market," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $5,198 a tonne by 1125 GMT, its highest since April 30. Copper, used as a gauge of global economic health, has gained 19% on the LME since March 19, when the contract hit a 45-month low. Hansen cautioned, however, that copper would struggle at last week's high just under $5,300. "Commodities are supply and demand driven so with these headwinds the upside remains limited. As we're facing global recession and billions of unemployed, economic activity is just not going to be strong enough to support a substantial recovery from these levels." The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed down 0.3% at 42,720 yuan ($6,027.00) a tonne on its first trading day following a break for Labour Day holidays between May 1-5. * COPPER SPREAD: The discount of LME cash copper to the three month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $30.50 a tonne by Tuesday's close, the biggest since Jan. 23 and compared to a discount of $3 in late March, indicating healthy supply of metal in LME warehouses. It was last quoted at $28.15 on Wednesday. * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc is planning to reassess operations at a New Mexico copper mine that has been temporarily shuttered due to the COVID-19, a spokeswoman said. * PRICES: Aluminium was the only LME metal in the red, slipping 0.1% to $1,482.50 a tonne while nickel advanced 2.2% to $12,260, zinc climbed 1.5% to $1,947, lead added 0.6% to $1,642 and tin rose 0.2% to $15,225. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or $1 = 7.0881 yuan) (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)