METALS-Copper gains limited by prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as traders and funds reversed bets on lower prices, but the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute and the subsequent damage to global growth and demand capped gains.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $5,927 a tonne at 0947 GMT.

“The resolution, or otherwise, of the trade talks between the United States and China are of meaningful importance to base metals markets,” said Guy Wolf, head of market analytics at Marex Spectron.

“Underlying physical markets are significantly more robust than the headlines would suggest they have any right to be. That is not to suggest things are booming, nor are they looking as tight as they perhaps were earlier in the year.”

REVERSAL: Traders said a break of the 21-day moving average at $5,925 triggered stop levels, which eventually took prices to a session high at $5,946.50.

Reinforcing the buying was a drop in copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME warehouses, which fell 4,675 tonnes to 298,300 tonnes.

Funds and dealers trading headline stocks had taken bets on lower prices after LME copper inventories last week rose above 300,000 tonnes from 239,925 tonnes.

TRADE: The United States and China agreed late in June to restart trade talks after President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei.

The Trump administration has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against U.S. firms, forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights theft, all charges Beijing has denied.

Both sides have levelled increasingly severe tariffs on each other’s imports.

CHINA: Chinese manufacturers account for about half of global consumption of industrial metals, key to the direction of prices.

China’s central bank could cut benchmark rates for the first time in four years if the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers a widely expected cut in late July, analysts say, as Chinese policymakers step up support for the slowing economy.

ZINC: Prices of the metal used to galvanise steel have recently come under pressure from expectations of rising supply and the likelihood of a second half balanced market or surplus.

Zinc was down 0.5% at $2,396 a tonne. Earlier it touched $2,388, only $1 away from a six-month low hit on Friday.

Receding worries about zinc shortages on the LME market can also be seen in the discount for the cash over the three-month CMZN0-3 contract, which is around $2.60 a tonne, against a premium of more than $160 a tonne late May.

PRICES: Aluminium rose 0.3% to $1,808, lead gained 1.2% to $1,892, tin slipped 0.5% to $18,260 and nickel gained 1% to $12,605 a tonne.