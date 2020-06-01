METALS-Copper gains on Trump's mild Hong Kong response, China PMI

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on solid manufacturing data from China and a milder-than-expected response by the U.S. President Donald Trump on China’s security legislation for Hong Kong.

Trump on Friday ordered the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong but did not undermine the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal. Markets had feared any tariff row would further deteriorate the global economy and metals demand.

“Trump’s sanction against China seems to be no big deal,” said a metals trader.

Meanwhile, a private business survey showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May, while a similar survey for bigger Chinese firms showed more activity in the services and construction sectors.

However, both surveys showed export orders shrank, dampening outlook for metals consumption in manufacturing.

“There are still challenges and downside risks ahead from external factors. That said, with Chinese government readiness to protect its economy ... downside risks to the Chinese economy will be largely minimised,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1% to $5,433.50 a tonne by 0506 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 1.3% to 44,370 yuan ($6,231.30) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME nickel rose 2.1% to $12,580 a tonne while ShFE nickel rallied 2.5% to 102,960 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead advanced 2.1% to 14,500 yuan a tonne.

* CHILE COPPER: Chile produced 474,880 tonnes copper in April, up 2.8% year on year, despite restrictions to tame the coronavirus outbreak.

* CHINA PMI: China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened.

