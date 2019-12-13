Company News
METALS-Copper heads for best week since Feb on U.S.-China trade relief

    BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices raced past
$6,200 a tonne for the first time in seven months in early Asian
trade on Friday, set to rise for a seventh session in eight, as
Washington and Beijing moved closer to ending their long-running
trade row.
    Copper, widely used in power and construction, is on course
to add 3.4% this week in what would be its fourth straight
weekly rise and its biggest gain since the week ended Feb. 22.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose as much as 0.7% to $6,201.50 a tonne, its highest
since May 8. The metal was trading at $6,196 a tonne, as of 0157
GMT, after finishing flat in the previous session. The
most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dipped 0.1% to 49,120 yuan ($6,978.36) a
tonne.
    * TRADE: The United States has reached a "phase-one" trade
deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between
the two nations said on Thursday, saying a statement from the
White House was expected soon. The trade row has led to fears
that demand for industrial metals will be affected, weighing on
prices.
    * COPPER: China's Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group,
one of the country's biggest private copper smelters, on
Thursday denied online rumours that it had filed for bankruptcy
and said operations are running normally.    
    * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was broadly higher on the
U.S.-China progress, with aluminium, zinc and
lead making gains of 0.1%-0.3%, while tin was
flat and nickel shed as much as 1%. 
    * NICKEL STOCKS: LME nickel on-warrant inventories
MNISTX-TOTAL - material not earmarked for delivery soared by
52% in one day to 102,036 tonnes, the highest since Aug. 29, LME
data showed.
    * RARE EARTHS: Australia's Lynas Corp on Friday
said it would submit a compliant tender in response to the U.S.
Department of Defense's call for proposals to build a heavy rare
earths separation plant in the United States.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets jumped on Friday as a last-gasp
Sino-U.S. trade deal and a likely major election win by
Britain's Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of
dark clouds from the global horizon.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0630   India   WPI Inflation YY    Nov
1330   US      Retail Sales MM     Nov        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0202 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6195
 Most active ShFE copper                    49110
 Three month LME aluminium                   1779
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13935
 Three month LME zinc                        2265
 Most active ShFE zinc                      18085
 Three month LME lead                      1944.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      15310
 Three month LME nickel                     14030
 Most active ShFE nickel                   109940
 Three month LME tin                        17210
 Most active ShFE tin                      140060
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc    438.71
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc   -151.94
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc     49.93
                              3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc    -605.2
                              3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc  -2906.06
                              3          
 
($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
