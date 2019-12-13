METALS-Copper heads for best week since Feb on U.S.-China trade relief

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices raced past $6,200 a tonne for the first time in seven months in early Asian trade on Friday, set to rise for a seventh session in eight, as Washington and Beijing moved closer to ending their long-running trade row. Copper, widely used in power and construction, is on course to add 3.4% this week in what would be its fourth straight weekly rise and its biggest gain since the week ended Feb. 22. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7% to $6,201.50 a tonne, its highest since May 8. The metal was trading at $6,196 a tonne, as of 0157 GMT, after finishing flat in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.1% to 49,120 yuan ($6,978.36) a tonne. * TRADE: The United States has reached a "phase-one" trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations said on Thursday, saying a statement from the White House was expected soon. The trade row has led to fears that demand for industrial metals will be affected, weighing on prices. * COPPER: China's Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, one of the country's biggest private copper smelters, on Thursday denied online rumours that it had filed for bankruptcy and said operations are running normally. * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was broadly higher on the U.S.-China progress, with aluminium, zinc and lead making gains of 0.1%-0.3%, while tin was flat and nickel shed as much as 1%. * NICKEL STOCKS: LME nickel on-warrant inventories MNISTX-TOTAL - material not earmarked for delivery soared by 52% in one day to 102,036 tonnes, the highest since Aug. 29, LME data showed. * RARE EARTHS: Australia's Lynas Corp on Friday said it would submit a compliant tender in response to the U.S. Department of Defense's call for proposals to build a heavy rare earths separation plant in the United States. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets jumped on Friday as a last-gasp Sino-U.S. trade deal and a likely major election win by Britain's Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of dark clouds from the global horizon. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY Nov 1330 US Retail Sales MM Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0202 GMT Three month LME copper 6195 Most active ShFE copper 49110 Three month LME aluminium 1779 Most active ShFE aluminium 13935 Three month LME zinc 2265 Most active ShFE zinc 18085 Three month LME lead 1944.5 Most active ShFE lead 15310 Three month LME nickel 14030 Most active ShFE nickel 109940 Three month LME tin 17210 Most active ShFE tin 140060 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 438.71 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -151.94 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc 49.93 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -605.2 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -2906.06 3 ($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)