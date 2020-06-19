METALS-Copper heads for fifth weekly gain on economic recovery hopes

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices were heading for their fifth consecutive weekly gain on Friday as inventories declined, stock markets rose and demand recovers in top consumer China.

Investors are increasingly optimistic about an economic rebound, a mood bolstered after Beijing said it had brought a new coronavirus outbreak under control.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $5,865 at 1046 GMT and up 1.4% this week.

The metal, used in power and construction and often seen as a bellwether for the global economy, has risen 34% from a low in March and is nearing January’s pre-coronavirus high of $6,343.

Also supporting prices are massive central bank stimulus and plans for metals-intensive infrastructure spending, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“From a short term perspective it looks difficult to point your finger at something that could upset the party,” he said.

STOCKS: On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell 10,025 tonnes to 127,875 tonnes, down from around 250,000 tonnes in mid-May. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Total inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses shrank by 18,162 tonnes in the week to Friday to 109,969 tonnes, the lowest since January 2019. CU-STX-SGH

PREMIUMS: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums climbed to $95 a tonne from $84 at the start of the week, pointing to a pick-up in demand. SMM-CUYP-CN

DEMAND: China’s copper consumption is set to be 2% higher in the second quarter than in the same period in 2019, said VTB Capital analyst Dmitry Glushakov.

TRADE WAR: President Donald Trump threatened again to cut ties with China, though a U.S. diplomat said China had committed during talks this week to follow through on a phase one trade deal.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.4% at $1,600 a tonne, zinc was 1.7% higher at $2,086, nickel rose 0.4% to $12,940, lead fell 1.2% to $1,788 and tin was 0.1% lower at $16,875.

All were higher over the week except tin.