METALS-Copper heads for first gain in five days on trade optimism

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Wednesday, on track to snap four consecutive sessions of declines, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could see the deadline for a trade agreement with top metals consumer China being pushed back. The world's two biggest economies are currently holding their latest round of trade talks in Beijing. If they cannot reach a deal to end their trade dispute by March 1, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange , which shed 17.7 percent last year on concerns the U.S.-China trade row would crimp demand, was up 0.5 percent at $6,134.50 a tonne, as of 0203 GMT, after ending down 0.7 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 48,080 yuan ($7,116.01) a tonne. * TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could see letting the March 1 deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China slide a little, but that he would prefer not to and expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to close the deal at some point. * SHUTDOWN: Trump also said on Tuesday he was not happy about a tentative immigration deal reached by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, but he did not anticipate another partial shutdown of the federal government. * ZINC: London zinc rose 0.4 percent to $2,619 a tonne, after closing 1.4 percent lower and touching a two-week low in the previous session. LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL are at their lowest since January 2008. * LITHIUM: Livent Corp on Tuesday forecast a drop in Chinese lithium sales for the year because of uncertainty about the country's electric vehicle subsidies, a worrisome sign for other producers of the key battery component. * VALE: Senior management at Brazilian miner Vale were never shown internal security documents indicating that its dam at Brumadinho was at risk of collapse, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. * COLUMN: Nickel rally fades, electric vehicle buzz doesn't: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks pulled ahead and safe-haven government bonds came under further pressure on Wednesday on optimism the United States and China might be able to hammer out a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain CPI YY Jan 1000 EU Industrial Production MM YY Dec 1100 Brazil Retail Sales YY Dec 1330 US CPI MM SA Jan ($1 = 6.7566 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)