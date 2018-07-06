FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

METALS-Copper heads for worst week since 2015 as U.S. tariffs kick in

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - London copper fell for a fifth
straight session on Friday and hit a fresh 11-month low as U.S.
tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, escalating the trade spat
between the world's top two economies.
    Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, is down
5.5 percent in London this week, putting it on track for its
steepest weekly drop since the week ended Jan. 16, 2015.
    The United States imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese
imports at 0401 GMT. Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind. 
    The U.S.-China trade dispute "looks like becoming
entrenched" and "comes at a time when copper demand suffers its
seasonal slowdown," ANZ wrote in a note. 
    "However, we feel the market is oversold. Supply disruptions
remain a threat, and shifts in China's consumption patterns will
see demand for refined copper remain strong," it said. 
    "If trade tension subsides, we would expect copper prices to
recovery strongly" in the second half of 2018, ANZ said.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange fell as much as 2 percent to $6,221.50 a tonne,
its lowest since July 25, 2017. It has declined in nine of the
past 10 sessions.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 2.2
percent to 48,520 yuan ($7,296.02) a tonne, the lowest since
July 17, 2017. It is down 5.2 percent for the week, which would
be the worst since January 2015.
    * ESCONDIDA: Negotiations between workers and BHP Billiton
Plc, at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the
world's largest, are "far from reaching agreement" with less
than three weeks to go before the negotiation deadline, a union
official told Reuters on Thursday.
    * ZINC: Shanghai zinc fell as much as 1.1 percent, 
while London zinc declined as much as 0.9 percent amid
rising supply. London zinc is down around 5.5 percent this week,
the most since December 2016.
    * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium was up 0.3 percent
as Chinese alumina refiners cut production, while London
aluminium was down 0.1 percent.      
      
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks wobbled as Washington slapped tariffs on
Chinese imports, a move many investors fear could be the start
of a full-scale trade war between the world's two largest
economies.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     Industrial output May
    0645  France       Trade balance May
    1230  U.S.      Nonfarm payrolls Jun
    1230  U.S.        Unemployment rate Jun
    1230  U.S.      International trade May        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0444 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6254
 Most active ShFE copper                      48770
 Three month LME aluminium                   2078.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13985
 Three month LME zinc                        2698.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21910
 Three month LME lead                        2344.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        19555
 Three month LME nickel                       14035
 Most active ShFE nickel                     110920
 Three month LME tin                          19350
 Most active ShFE tin                        142150
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     346.97
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2052.43
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     360.59
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    -154.26
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     -74.62
 ($1 = 6.6502 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)
