METALS-Copper higher as wage talks start at world's largest mine

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and potential supply problems as wage talks began at the world’s largest copper mine.

The union at BHP’s Escondida mine in Chile said on Friday it had begun negotiations with a proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker.

That stirred memories of failed talks last year which led to a 44-day strike and pushed copper prices sharply higher.

“The risk of an impasse is very high,” said ETF Securities analyst Nitesh Shah.

Any interruption at Escondida would come on top of the closure of India’s second largest smelter after environmental protests.

It could tip the market into deficit. The International Copper Study Group sees the 24 million-tonne-a-year copper market with a 43,000 tonne surplus this year and a deficit of 331,000 tonnes in 2019.

“Copper is likely to continue to trade higher,” Shah said.

COPPER: Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) did not trade in official rings but was bid up 0.6 percent at $6,935 per tonne after hitting $6,964.50, its highest level since May 23.

TECHNICALS: Copper has been stuck in a range between around $7,300 and $6,600 since hitting a four-year high in December. On Monday it broke above its 100-day moving average, improving its technical picture, and was poised to move above its downtrend line from its April high.

POSITIONING: Positioning by speculative investors in LME copper was largely neutral, brokers at Marex Spectron said.

SPREAD: The premium of three month copper over the cash contract MCU0-3 has fallen to $5, the lowest since March 2017, signalling tighter supply.

“The spreads tightening is ... likely related to jitters about (the) potential union negotiation in Chile,” a trader said.

PERU COPPER MINE: China’s Chinalco said it had begun a $1.3 billion expansion of its Toromocho mine in Peru which it said would raise copper output by 45 percent by 2020. China’s official Xinhua news agency said Chinalco aimed to bring annual refined copper output to 300,000 tonnes.

DOLLAR: Industrial metals received some support as a six-week rally in the dollar appeared to stall. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

CHINA DEMAND: China’s economic growth could slow to around 4.5 percent over the medium term, Fitch Ratings said, adding that it expected oil and metal prices to fall 5 to 10 percent from its baseline scenario because China is such a large consumer.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was bid up 0.6 percent at $2,319 a tonne, zinc traded 0.5 percent lower at $3,087, nickel was bid down 1 percent at $15,290, lead was bid 0.3 percent lower at $2,436 and tin traded down 0.9 percent at $20,555.