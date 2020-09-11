METALS-Copper hits 1-week low as dollar rebounds, LME inventory rises

(Adds details, comments, and updates prices)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped to a one-week low on Friday, setting the LME benchmark on track for its first weekly loss in five, as the U.S. dollar rebounded, making metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Other base metals also fell as market sentiment was blunted by concerns around Brexit, fading hopes of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus, and data suggesting a stalling U.S. labour market recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.2% to $6,589 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 4. The contract was down 0.4% at $6,640 by 0421 GMT.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped as much as 1.7% to 51,200 yuan ($7,488.56) a tonne in morning trade.

The dollar index rebounded after a steep drop against the euro in the previous session and headed for its best week since mid-May.

The fluctuations in the dollar index has put copper prices “in a tangled and turbulent pattern”, said analysts at Huatai Futures in a note.

The price volatility may persist, although demand-and-supply fundamentals continue to lend support, they said.

Copper's pullback also tracked data that showed LME inventories of the metal MCUSTX-TOTAL ticking higher on Thursday.

* China’s copper scrap imports are expected to drop around 50% this year, an official from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association’s CMRA recycling branch said.

* India plans to raise surveillance of copper and aluminium imports while developing policies to curb shipments from China and other Asian nations.

* In Shanghai, nickel slipped 1.2%, lead slumped 1.4%, and tin dropped 1.7%, and zinc lost 0.1%, but aluminium rose 0.3%.

* On the LME, aluminium fell 0.5% to $1,780.50 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.6% to $2,402, nickel lost 0.9% to $14,695, lead dropped 0.5% to $1,873, and tin slumped 0.9% to $17,835.