METALS-Copper hits 26-month low on fresh trade war concerns

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London copper hit its lowest in more than two years on Monday, after a trade war between the United States and China escalated, threatening global growth and metals demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said the United States would impose more tariffs on Chinese imports, and China on Friday vowed to fight back, ending a month-long trade truce between the world’s two biggest economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange tumbled to as low as $5,651 a tonne by 0137 GMT, its lowest since June 2017. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3% to 45,820 yuan ($6,531.90) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* PRICES: London aluminium fell 0.1%, nickel was down 1.1%, zinc decreased 0.7%, lead eased 0.3% and tin was 0.8% lower. In Shanghai, aluminium eased 0.1%, nickel rose 0.7% and zinc increased 0.3%.

* BHP: BHP Group, will face a test of its ability to move beyond bulk mining over the coming year with a foray into specialty chemicals for the battery industry at its once struggling Nickel West division.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares extended their losses as a sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war kept finiancial markets on edge, while the Japanese yen and bonds held near recent peaks as nervous investors stuck with perceived safe havens.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI July

0500 India IHS Markit Svcs PMI July

0750 France Markit Services, Comp PMI July

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July

0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI July

0800 EU Markit Services, Comp Final PMI July

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total July

1345 US Markit Services, Comp Final PMI July

PRICES

ARBS ($1 = 7.0148 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)