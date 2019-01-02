Company News
METALS-Copper hits 3-1/2 month low, China data reinforces demand angst

Pratima Desai

    * Fund selling takes copper to September lows
    * Premium for cash over three-month aluminium contracts

    LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit 3-1/2 month lows
on Wednesday as worries about economic and demand growth in top
consumer China were reinforced by manufacturing data showing
shrinkage.
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.4 percent at $5,880 a tonne at 1048 GMT from an earlier
$5,878 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 18.
    China's factory activity contracted for the first time in 19
months in December as domestic and export orders weakened
further, a private survey showed, pointing to a rocky start for
the world's second-largest economy in 2019.             
    "Chinese manufacturing data confirmed the trend of a
slowdown and is weighing on metals," a copper trader said. "Fund
selling after Europe opened pushed copper to September lows."
    
    CHINA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for December fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in November,
marking the first contraction since May 2017. Manufacturing is a
key source of jobs in China's economy. 
    China accounts for half of global copper consumption
estimated at around 24 million tonnes this year.
    TRADE: One major reason behind slowing growth is the
U.S.-China trade dispute. Last month the two countries agreed a
90-day ceasefire to allow time for fresh talks to try and end a
dispute that has seen them impose increasingly severe tariffs on
each others' goods.             
    PRODUCTION: Chile produced 540,720 tonnes of copper in
November, its highest in 13 years, as ore grades and efficient
processing favoured increased output in the world's top producer
of the metal, the government said on Monday.             
    RUSAL: The LME confirmed on Monday it would lift the
suspension on aluminium produced by Russia's Rusal           if
U.S. sanctions are lifted, saying a consultation with users had
not raised any objections to the plan.             
    ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium         was up 0.4 percent
at $1,853 a tonne. It touched $1,830 on Monday, the lowest since
February last year, on worries about oversupply despite Chinese
producers' plans to cut capacity.              
    SPREADS: Worries about a tight LME aluminium market due to
low stocks and one company holding between 50 and 79 percent of
warrants has created a premium for the cash over the three-month
contract CMAL0-3 currently around $14 a tonne.
    It touched $16 on Monday, its highest since July last year.
    STOCKS: The premium has attracted some aluminium to the LME
system, but stocks at 1.27 million tonnes are still 10 percent
below those seen last April and a fraction of global demand
estimated at around 67 million tonnes this year. MALSTX-TOTAL
    PRICES: Zinc         fell 2.6 percent at $2,403, lead
        lost 2.2 percent to $1,977, tin         ceded 0.4
percent to $19,395 and nickel         slipped 1.4 percent to
$10,545 a tonne.
        

    
 Reporting by Pratima Desai
