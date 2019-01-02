METALS-Copper hits 3-1/2 month low, China data reinforces demand angst

* Fund selling takes copper to September lows * Premium for cash over three-month aluminium contracts (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Singapore) By Pratima Desai LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit 3-1/2 month lows on Wednesday as worries about economic and demand growth in top consumer China were reinforced by manufacturing data showing shrinkage. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.4 percent at $5,880 a tonne at 1048 GMT from an earlier $5,878 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 18. China's factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months in December as domestic and export orders weakened further, a private survey showed, pointing to a rocky start for the world's second-largest economy in 2019. "Chinese manufacturing data confirmed the trend of a slowdown and is weighing on metals," a copper trader said. "Fund selling after Europe opened pushed copper to September lows." CHINA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in November, marking the first contraction since May 2017. Manufacturing is a key source of jobs in China's economy. China accounts for half of global copper consumption estimated at around 24 million tonnes this year. TRADE: One major reason behind slowing growth is the U.S.-China trade dispute. Last month the two countries agreed a 90-day ceasefire to allow time for fresh talks to try and end a dispute that has seen them impose increasingly severe tariffs on each others' goods. PRODUCTION: Chile produced 540,720 tonnes of copper in November, its highest in 13 years, as ore grades and efficient processing favoured increased output in the world's top producer of the metal, the government said on Monday. RUSAL: The LME confirmed on Monday it would lift the suspension on aluminium produced by Russia's Rusal if U.S. sanctions are lifted, saying a consultation with users had not raised any objections to the plan. ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium was up 0.4 percent at $1,853 a tonne. It touched $1,830 on Monday, the lowest since February last year, on worries about oversupply despite Chinese producers' plans to cut capacity. SPREADS: Worries about a tight LME aluminium market due to low stocks and one company holding between 50 and 79 percent of warrants has created a premium for the cash over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 currently around $14 a tonne. It touched $16 on Monday, its highest since July last year. STOCKS: The premium has attracted some aluminium to the LME system, but stocks at 1.27 million tonnes are still 10 percent below those seen last April and a fraction of global demand estimated at around 67 million tonnes this year. MALSTX-TOTAL PRICES: Zinc fell 2.6 percent at $2,403, lead lost 2.2 percent to $1,977, tin ceded 0.4 percent to $19,395 and nickel slipped 1.4 percent to $10,545 a tonne. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Louise Heavens)