METALS-Copper hits 3-week low as dovish Fed dampens rate-cut outlook

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped to a three-week low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's first rate cut since 2008 was not the start of a long easing cycle, and Sino-U.S. trade talks appeared to have made little progress. The Fed lowered interest rates by the expected 25 basis points, but the dollar jumped on Powell's comments, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices. The trade talks in Shanghai ended without any meaningful progress, "highlighting the reality that a deal is far from being reached," ANZ said in a note, adding that China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) was also "mildly disappointing" for the base metals sector. The official PMI rose to 49.7 in July, from the previous month's 49.4, but remained below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The private Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI, released on Thursday, was largely in line with the official gauge. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped for a third session, by as much as 0.6% to $5,893.50 a tonne, the lowest since July 10. It stood at $5,920.50 a tonne, as of 0723 GMT. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5% at 46,620 yuan ($6,757.31) a tonne. * USD: The dollar rose to a two-year peak against the euro and hit a two-month high versus the yen. * OTHER METALS: Nickel and zinc fell the most in London, shedding 1.1% and 1.6%, respectively. * ZAMBIA: Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday it had notified its Zambian joint venture partner ZCCM-IH that it had launched arbitration proceedings related to an attempt by the Zambian government to liquidate Vedanta's majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines. * LYNAS: Malaysia is waiting on Australian miner Lynas Corp's plan to manage low-level radioactive waste from its rare earths processing plant ahead of a license renewal, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday. * ALUMINIUM: A Chinese billionaire has been indicted by a grand jury on charges he schemed with the aluminium company he founded to evade $1.8 billion of tariffs by smuggling huge amounts of the metal into the United States, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell to six-week lows as the Federal Reserve rattled markets. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0726 GMT Three month LME copper 5916.5 Most active ShFE copper 46620 Three month LME aluminium 1792 Most active ShFE aluminium 13855 Three month LME zinc 2405.5 Most active ShFE zinc 19265 Three month LME lead 1993 Most active ShFE lead 16385 Three month LME nickel 14335 Most active ShFE nickel 112590 Three month LME tin 17260 Most active ShFE tin 134260 ($1 = 6.8992 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)