METALS-Copper hits 3-week low as Italian crisis feeds risk aversion

(Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - London copper fell more than 1 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and as Italy's deepening political crisis pulled investors out of risky assets. Along with copper, investors also sold off other commodities from oil to grains as well as equities as Italy, Europe's third-biggest economy, may call elections that could put leaders in power who question the country's commitment to the European Union and the euro currency. "Markets worry that the upcoming election will ultimately resemble a referendum on the euro ... resulting in an existential crisis for the euro zone," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.5 percent at $6,754.50 a tonne, as of 0702 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit $6,750.50, its weakest since May 8. Renewed trade tensions between the United States and China also weighed on sentiment, after Beijing slammed Washington's unexpected statement that it will press ahead with tariffs and restrictions on investments by Chinese companies. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.5 percent to close at the day's bottom of 50,780 yuan a tonne, a two-week low. * EURO: The dollar hovered near a 10-month high versus the euro as Italy's political crisis raised the likelihood of an early election. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets costlier for holders of other currencies. * CHINA RESPONSE: China said it was ready to fight back if the United States was looking to ignite a trade war, after Washington said it can still go ahead in imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of American intellectual property. * INDIA SMELTER: Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to an Indian state's closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased. * COPPER SUPPORT: The absence of the Indian smelter cuts 1.7 percent of global copper supply and should support copper prices in the short term, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar. "The smelter accounts for about 50 percent of India's copper output and the smelter's closure will importantly mean that India will need to import copper to meet domestic demand, Dhar said in a note. * ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Two global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $159 to $160 per tonne for primary metal shipments for the July to September quarter, up between 23 percent and 24 percent from the current quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said. * TIN: Shanghai tin settled 0.3 percent higher at 153,300 yuan a tonne, but well off the day's peak of 157,560 yuan, its loftiest since August, following a nearly uninterrupted rally that began last week. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc fell 1.1 percent to $3,056 a tonne and nickel dropped 0.9 percent to $14,765, both retreating after Tuesday's advance. "Looking ahead, the increase in smelting capacity in China and the reduction of auto import tariff in China are the headwinds to zinc prices in our view," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau. * MARKETS: Asian shares extended a global selloff as Italy's political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome. BASE METALS PRICES 0702 GMT Three month LME copper 6754.5 Most active ShFE copper 50780 Three month LME aluminium 2262 Most active ShFE aluminium 14685 Three month LME zinc 3056 Most active ShFE zinc 23955 Three month LME lead 2418.5 Most active ShFE lead 19830 Three month LME nickel 14765 Most active ShFE nickel 111650 Three month LME tin 20530 Most active ShFE tin 153260 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 54.38 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2239.25 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 496.67 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 588.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1506.91 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)