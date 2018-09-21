METALS-Copper hits 6-week high as trade worries ease

(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - London copper hit its highest in six weeks on Friday and targeted its biggest weekly climb in 15 weeks as investors expected trade tariffs to have less impact on global growth than some had feared.

“Sentiment in the base metals sector was decidedly better, with easing trade tension and a weaker USD dragging investors back into the sector,” ANZ said in a report.

* LONDON COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had rallied 2.1 percent to $6,211 a tonne by 0737 GMT, up 4 percent this week. It earlier touched its highest since Aug. 10.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) copper rose above 50,000 yuan ($7,309) for the first time in six weeks, before ending up 0.6 percent at 49,740 yuan. The bourse will be closed on Monday for the mid-autumn festival.

* COPPER OPTIONS: China’s top state copper companies threw their weight behind Shanghai’s first copper options on Friday, with early turnover trouncing its New York rival and raising a challenge to the 141-year-old London bourse in the $270 billion global market.

* ZINC PREMIUMS: Premiums for zinc have surged to $345 a tonne, the highest in at least six years amid a squeeze on supply in China. Traders said strong demand from industry on the mainland had made imports profitable ZN-BMPBW-SHMET.

* DOLLAR: The dollar struggled near two-month lows, while the yen also sagged on Friday on reduced safe-haven demand amid the switch in investors’ view that the Sino-U.S. trade conflict would be less damaging to global growth than initially feared.

* TRADE: Global economic growth has peaked in the face of rising trade frictions and emerging market turbulence, the OECD said on Thursday, as it trimmed its earlier outlook.

* BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd said on Thursday that a fire at its Spence copper mine in Chile had forced it to partially shut down operations. Spence produced 198,600 tonnes of copper in 2017.

* ALUMINA: The ShFE aims to release a draft of an alumina futures contract in late 2018 or early 2019, after requests from the market to create a price benchmark for the feedstock used to make aluminium, an official said on Thursday.

* Asian stocks extended gains on Friday after Wall Street’s S&P 500 set a new all-time high.

