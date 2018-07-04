METALS-Copper hits 9-month low amid trade tensions, zinc at 1-year trough

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - London copper surrendered early gains and fell to a nine-month low on Wednesday, while zinc hit its weakest in a year as investors braced for a trade war between China and the United States. China's threatened tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. goods will take effect from the beginning of the day on July 6, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, amid worsening trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Washington has said it would implement tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day. If a trade war happens, "there will be some serious ramifications on the global economy," said Meng Jie Wu, an analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as far as $6,423 a tonne, the lowest since late September, and was down 0.6 percent at $6,451 by 0734 GMT. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper slid 2.4 percent to close at 50,100 yuan ($7,583.67) per tonne. * ZINC, NICKEL: LME zinc dropped more than 2 percent to $2,731.50 a tonne, its weakest since July last year, and nickel hit a seven-week low of $14,185. * CHINA SEEKS ALLIES: China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump's trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said. * CHINA DATA: Growth in China's services sector accelerated in June to a four-month high, buoyed by a pickup in new businesses and a sustained increase in employment, a private survey showed. * CHINA YUAN: China's yuan rose sharply against the dollar, a day after the central bank assured markets it would keep the currency stable amid heightened worries about trade frictions, although stocks remained under pressure. * GLENCORE: U.S. authorities have demanded Glencore hand over documents about its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria as part of a corruption probe, sending the mining company's shares down more than 8 percent. * FREEPORT: Indonesia has extended a temporary operating permit for Freeport McMoRan Inc's Grasberg project, the world's second-biggest copper mine, until the end of the month while discussions continue over long-term rights. BASE METALS PRICES 0734 GMT Three month LME copper 6451 Most active ShFE copper 50100 Three month LME aluminium 2089.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13955 Three month LME zinc 2737.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22370 Three month LME lead 2370 Most active ShFE lead 19905 Three month LME nickel 14255 Most active ShFE nickel 112660 Three month LME tin 19675 Most active ShFE tin 144550 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 433.48 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2038.31 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 642.72 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 189.6 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 941.62 ($1 = 6.6063 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)