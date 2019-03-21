METALS-Copper hits highest in 8 months as dovish Fed hits dollar

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds official prices, Norsk Hydro)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices jumped to their highest in eight months on Thursday, propelled by a softer U.S. dollar after dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and a fall in LME stocks.

The Fed on Wednesday abandoned its projections for further interest rates rises this year, triggering a slide in the dollar and making dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.7 percent to $6,500.50 a tonne in official rings after touching a session high of $6,555.50, its loftiest since July.

“You had a dovish Fed yesterday pushing the dollar down as a result and that is giving to a broad-brush lift to metals as a whole,” said Citi analyst Oliver Nugent.

COPPER STOCKS: Headline stocks of copper in LME-approved warehouses fell 2,825 tonnes to 176,450 tonnes but are still up about 60 percent from a 2008 low touched a week ago. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Healthy stock levels elsewhere have supported the notion that the global copper market is not as tight as the LME market has suggested. CU-STX-SGH HG-STX-COMEX

TRADE TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States may leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a “substantial period” to ensure that Beijing complies with any trade agreement.

CHINA VISIT: A U.S. trade delegation will visit China on March 28-29 for the next round of negotiations, China’s commerce ministry said.

“There is a feeling of general optimism that (trade talks) will end up with the peaceful resolve,” Citi’s Nugent said.

“That is overhanging why copper is getting support through what has been a set of weak data points.”

DEFICIT: The market was in a 387,000 tonne deficit in 2018 compared with a 265,000 tonne deficit the year before, the International Copper Study Group said.

PHILIPPINES NICKEL: Philippine nickel producer DMCI Mining Corp, a unit of conglomerate DMCI Holdings, said it expected 2019 to be a tough year, with one of its two mines still suspended and its inventory almost depleted.

NICKEL BALANCE: The global nickel market deficit widened to 1,000 tonnes in January from a revised deficit of 100 tonnes in December, the International Nickel Study Group said.

ZINC: Zinc stocks touched a record low of 57,825 tonnes. But the premium for cash zinc over the three-month LME contract stood at $33.50, down from $55 last week. CMZN0-3

NORSK: Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, said one of its key units was operating at only 50 percent of capacity following a cyber attack on the firm earlier this week.

PRICES: Aluminium eased 0.9 percent to $1,920 per tonne, zinc added 0.2 percent to $2,869, lead was bid up 0.4 percent to $2,053, tin was steady at $21,375, while nickel was bid up 0.5 percent to $13,270.