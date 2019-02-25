Company News
February 25, 2019 / 4:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper hits its highest since July as Trump defers tariff hike

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices; adds BEIJING to dateline)
    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices
touched their highest since July on Monday after U.S. President
Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on
Chinese goods scheduled for March 1.   
    Citing "substantial progress" in trade talks over the
weekend, Trump also said he would plan a summit with Chinese
President Xi Jinping at his estate in Florida to conclude an
agreement, assuming both sides make more progress.
    Shanghai copper rose for a seventh day in eight but broker
Jinrui Futures cautioned that while there were expectations of
improved demand after the end of the off-season, current
fundamentals did not provide strong support to prices. 
    Import premiums for physical copper in China SMM-CUYP-CN
slipped to as low as $52 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May
2017. 
    "The key to a sustained market rally is a recovery in
demand," Jinrui Futures added.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $6,477 a tonne as of 0351 GMT,
having earlier climbed as much as 0.5 percent to $6,508 a tonne,
the highest since July 4. The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.6 percent
to its highest since Dec. 4 and stood at 50,240 yuan 
($7,512.75) a tonne by the end of the morning.  
    * COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant LME copper inventories
MCUSTX-TOTAL, those not earmarked for delivery, slumped by
nearly half to 39,800 tonnes in one day, the lowest since August
2005, LME data showed on Friday.    
    * CHILE: Mines Minister Baldo Prokurica on Friday maintained
the government's 2019 copper price prediction of $3.05 per
pound, amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks underway in
Washington.
    * PERU: Chinese miner MMG Ltd said on Monday it
will have to delay some shipments of copper concentrate from
Matarani Port due to a blockade by an indigenous community of a
road used to transport copper from the Las Bambas mine.

    * OTHER METALS: Most Shanghai base metals climbed more than
1 percent, with nickel hitting its highest since Oct.
24 and tin jumping as much as 2.2 percent, the most
since May 30. ShFE aluminium was up 0.6 percent after
touching its highest since Dec. 27. In London, tin rose
to its highest since April, while zinc and lead
lost ground.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak after U.S. President
Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned tariff increase
on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making
"substantial progress".    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
*1330 Brazil  Current Account            Jan
*1330 Brazil  Foreign Direct Investment  Jan
1500  U.S.  Wholesale Inventories        Dec
* approx. time    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0351 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6477
 Most active ShFE copper                     50230
 Three month LME aluminium                  1914.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13710
 Three month LME zinc                         2713
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21810
 Three month LME lead                         2069
 Most active ShFE lead                       17055
 Three month LME nickel                      13060
 Most active ShFE nickel                    102550
 Three month LME tin                         21675
 Most active ShFE tin                       152510
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3   -216.13
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1162.8
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    168.32
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    466.16
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   5750.13
                                          
 ($1 = 6.6873 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Tom Daly; Editing by Shreejay
Sinha)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below