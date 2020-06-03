METALS-Copper hits March high on promising recovery in top consumer China

* GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Copper hit its highest level since March on Thursday on the prospect of higher demand from top consumer China after data showed a strong performance in its services sector. China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy recovers from strict coronavirus-induced containment measures, a private survey showed. Prices for copper, which are up about 26% since March lows, have been supported by higher consumption from China's infrastructure and construction sectors and hopes for a global economic recovery as nations re-opened their economies. "Chinese copper demand been very solid over the past two months," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Wood-Dow. "Chinese growth will be infrastructure led this year, and this is very positive for metals. My feeling is that investors are gradually becoming more confident in China's recovery." Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was steady at $5,525 a tonne by 1100 GMT after touching its loftiest since March 13 at $5,549.50. CHINA STIMULUS: China's central bank vice-governor said the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic was bigger than expected and that more monetary and credit policy support was needed. CHILE EARTHQUAKE: An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Copper mines and smelters owned by Antofagasta and state miner Codelco are near the region, broker Marex Spectron noted. OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $1,550 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.5% to $2,008.50, lead shed 0.2% to $1,716, tin was flat at $16,000, while nickel was steady at $12,850, after touching its highest since March 10. (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by David Evans )