METALS-Copper hits over 2-year high on Chile mine strike, China flood worries

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit its highest level in more than two years on Monday, while London copper scaled a 24-month high on supply worries, amid a potential mine strike in Chile and flooding in China.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 6% to 53,520 yuan ($7,649.32)a tonne, its highest since June 15, 2018, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since July 2018 at $6,622.50 a tonne.

Workers at Antofagasta Minerals’s Zaldivar copper mine in Chile voted in favour of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, the mine’s union said on Friday, adding that a strike had been set for July 15, pending government mediation.

“Macro wise, we’re not supposed to be here.. but it’s a fundamental news so it’ll outweigh any bullish macro news. I’ll sell into this,” said a metals trader.

Flooding in China also raised concerns on logistics and refined copper output. The country’s Jiangxi province, a major copper cathode producing region, issued its highest flood warning on Saturday as torrential rain battered much of the country.

* COPPER STOCKS: ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH rose 20.1% in a week to 137,336 tonnes on Friday, the second straight week of gain. However, the stockpiles level is still 64% lower than its 2020 peak in March.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: Aluminium hit near a 26-month high at 14,860 yuan a tonne while zinc touched a 5-1/2-month high at 18,095 yuan a tonne. Lead scaled to its eight-month high at 15,530 yuan a tonne.

* LME PRICES: Aluminium rose to its four-month high at $1,698 a tonne, nickel hit a 5-1/2-month peak of $13,600 a tonne and zinc touched its highest since Feb. 6 at $2,230.50 a tonne.

