METALS-Copper hits three-week low on Trump's tariff threat

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Base metals tumbled on Friday, with London copper hitting its lowest in over three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.

Trump said he could raise tariffs further if China fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal, following a lack of progress at a recent trade negotiations in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit $5,808.50 a tonne, its lowest since July 9, while aluminium eased 0.1%, nickel and zinc dropped 1.1% each, lead fell 0.8% and tin was trading 0.1% lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CODELCO DELAY: The reactivation of a smelter belonging to Chile’s state-run Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, will be further delayed until the end of October this year after missing a previous target of April, four sources told Reuters.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.6%, aluminium eased 0.2%, while zinc and lead dropped 0.8% each. However, nickel rose 1.2% and tin was almost unchanged.

MARKETS NEWS

