METALS-Copper hits two-week high as Trump comments lift demand prospects

(Adds quotes, details and updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as positive signals from the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations fanned hopes of improving global appetite for the metal.

The United States and China are close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that they are in the “final throes” of work.

The 16-month dispute has been weighing on global economic growth and demand for industrial metals, and hence, signs of progress often support metal prices.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced as much as 0.7% to 47,410 yuan ($6,735.43) a tonne, its highest since Nov. 11. The contract was on track for a third straight session of gains.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was almost unchanged at $5,923 a tonne, as of 0432 GMT, but still hovering around a two-week high.

“(Copper) fundamentals appear to be trapped between faltering (mine) supply and weak demand, although market participants appear to be largely ignoring these fundamentals, and instead focusing on ongoing trade talks and macro developments,” said ING in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER STOCKS: Combined copper stocks in LME, ShFE and China bonded warehouses totalled 593,000 tonnes, the lowest level since at least 2013, exchanges and Shanghai Metals Market data provided on Refinitiv Eikon showed. MCUSTX-TOTAL CU-STX-SGH SMM-CUR-BON

* CHINA DEMAND: China, the world’s top user of copper, has been slowing down their consumption of the red metal, used in power, construction and manufacturing, as the country’s economic growth was dampened by the trade war and cyclical reasons.

* CHINA: Profits at China’s industrial firms shrank at their fastest pace in eight months in October, tracking sustained drops in producer prices and exports and underscoring slowing momentum in the world’s second-largest economy.

* MUTANDA: Glencore’s Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suspended operations earlier than schedule on Monday due to a lack of sulphuric acid, a key input for copper and cobalt extraction.

* KCM: Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines smelter could restart next week after a delay of around a fortnight, mines minister Richard Masukwa told Reuters.

* NICKEL: LME nickel dropped 0.7% to $14,490 a tonne and ShFE nickel lost 0.1% to 114,070 yuan a tonne. Nickel prices have been pressured after the European Union launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Indonesia’s curbs on exporting nickel ore.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $1,758 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.6% to $2,313 a tonne, lead gained 0.4% to $1,950 a tonne, while tin was up 0.1% at $16,340 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: Aluminium fell 0.4% to 13,715 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to 18,045 yuan a tonne, lead lost 0.6% to 15,295 yuan a tonne, while tin dipped 0.3% to 138,270 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan)