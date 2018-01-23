FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

METALS-Copper holds ground amid persistent dollar weakness

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, scrap data, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices were flat on
Tuesday amid a persistent weak dollar, even as official data
showed top producer China churned out a record volume of refined
copper in December, suggesting the world's biggest copper
consumer is well supplied.
    A weak dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies and supports prices, and the greenback's dive as a
result of the U.S. government shutdown had seen copper climbing
0.4 percent on Monday.
    "We think recent copper price rebound is mostly driven by
dollar weakness," Argonaut Securities wrote in a note. "Any
dollar weakness reversal may weigh down on copper prices, in our
view."
    While China's refined copper output hit an all-time high in
December, Argonaut noted that unwrought copper imports fell by 5
percent in 2017.
    "The reduced import appetite reflects China's sluggish
copper demand, especially in the power sector," it added. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $7,067 a tonne by 0510 GMT, having
gained 0.4 percent in the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was also unchanged at 53,600
yuan ($8,377.62) a tonne.
    * USD: The dollar index was steady, with the currency
remaining near three-year lows after a short-lived rally
following the deal to re-open the U.S. government. 
    * CHINA: China's refined copper output jumped by 16.7
percent year-on-year to a record high in December, as smelters
looked to churn out as much metal as possible ahead of a fall in
treatment charges for copper concentrate.
    * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap copper fell 19.8 percent
in December from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday,
as the country continues a clampdown on taking foreign waste.

    * OTHER METALS: Aluminium and nickel were
hardest hit in a broad-based metals sell-off on Tuesday,
slipping 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
    * ALUMINIUM: China's central Henan province churned out more
aluminium than neighbouring Shandong in 2017 for the first time
in years, becoming the nation's top-producing region.

    * MONGOLIA: Global miner Rio Tinto, will
set up a new office in the Mongolian capital, separate from its
giant Oyu Tolgoi project, to focus on exploration and local
ties, strengthening its commitment to one of the world's
greatest copper prospects.
    * CRYPTOCURRENCIES: Swiss-based commodities fund Tiberius
Group plans to make a foray into cryptocurrencies with the
launch of what may be the first digital money underpinned by
physically deliverable metals including industrials such as
aluminium and copper.
            
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after U.S. senators
struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, sending
Wall Street's main indexes to record highs, while the dollar
inched down against the yen after the Bank of Japan kept policy
steady.     
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000  Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
    1500  U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan
    1500  Euro zone Consumer confidence flash                   
    PRICES    
    
                                        0528 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     7066
 Most active ShFE                          53590
 copper                               
 Three month LME                          2236.5
 aluminium                            
 Most active ShFE                          14640
 aluminium                            
 Three month LME zinc                       3412
 Most active ShFE zinc                     26105
 Three month LME lead                     2606.5
 Most active ShFE lead                     19525
 Three month LME nickel                    12650
 Most active ShFE                          97830
 nickel                               
 Three month LME tin                       20665
 Most active ShFE tin                     146370
                                                
                                                
 LME/SHFE COPPER          LMESHFCUc3      872.38
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM       LMESHFALc3    -1994.05
                                      
 LME/SHFE ZINC            LMESHFZNc3      261.75
 LME/SHFE LEAD            LMESHFPBc3     -613.22
 LME/SHFE NICKEL          LMESHFNIc3      2090.3
                                      
 
 ($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
