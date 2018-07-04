METALS-Copper holds near 9-month low as trade worries persist

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Wednesday but stayed near a nine-month trough reached in the prior session with other metals also trading close to multi-month lows, as ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States curbed risk appetite. The Chinese yuan stood near 11-month lows and Asian equities were weaker with investors on edge ahead of the July 6 deadline when U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods take effect. Beijing has said it would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9 percent at $6,548.50 a tonne by 0144 GMT, but not far from Tuesday's low of $6,490, its weakest since October. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper slipped 0.9 percent to 50,850 yuan ($7,676) per tonne. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium climbed 1.2 percent to $2,104 a tonne after hitting a three-month low of $2,079.85 overnight. Zinc gained 0.4 percent to $2,799, having touched an 11-month low of $2,778 on Tuesday. * CHINA SEEKS ALLIES: China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump's trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said. * GLENCORE: U.S. authorities have demanded Glencore hand over documents about its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria as part of a corruption probe, sending the mining company's shares down more than 8 percent. * FREEPORT: Indonesia has extended the operating permit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc's local unit, PT Freeport Indonesia, to July 31, 2018, as discussions over longer term rights to its Grasberg mine are not complete. * U.S. DATA: New orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly rose in May, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector, but business spending on equipment appeared to have slowed further in the second quarter. * CURRENCIES: Major currencies marked time while the Chinese yuan stayed near 11-month lows, despite efforts by authorities the previous day to calm financial markets which had been rattled by worries about trade wars. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jun 0750 France Markit services PMI Jun 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Jun 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jun BASE METALS PRICES 0144 GMT Three month LME copper 6548.5 Most active ShFE copper 50850 Three month LME aluminium 2104 Most active ShFE aluminium 14020 Three month LME zinc 2798 Most active ShFE zinc 22690 Three month LME lead 2389 Most active ShFE lead 19945 Three month LME nickel 14435 Most active ShFE nickel 113620 Three month LME tin 19740 Most active ShFE tin 145200 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 420.19 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2142.13 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 458.04 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 66.23 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 301.55 ($1 = 6.6243 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)