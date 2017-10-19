METALS-Copper holds steady after in-line China economic report

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London copper held steady on Thursday after in-line economic readings out of China signalled some moderation in growth. China's economic growth looked set to accelerate for the first time in seven years this year, after hardly skipping a beat in the third quarter, but efforts to cut risks in property and debt are beginning to weigh on parts of the world's second-largest economy. "China's data was in line with expectations, so it's not surprising that markets haven't reacted too much," said Dan Hynes at ANZ in Sydney. Hynes said some measures of property investment had improved from August. "I suspect as (investors) do dig into the detail they are likely to be a little bit more positive." FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $6,995 a tonne by 0716 GMT. In the previous session, it closed a tad softer just below the $7,000 mark, having touched a three-year high on Monday. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended down half a percent at 54,620 yuan ($8,249) a tonne. * CHINA FACTORIES: China's industrial output rose 6.6 percent in September from a year ago, faster than expected, while fixed-asset investment expanded 7.5 percent in the first nine months of the year, missing forecasts, data showed on Thursday. * PROPERTY: Property sales in China dropped for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in September, and housing starts slowed sharply, reinforcing expectations that robust growth in the world's second-largest economy is starting to cool. * Other metals were mixed. LME zinc and lead fell by more than 1 percent, reversing gains made on Wednesday. LME nickel rallied 1 percent. * EV DEMAND: In supportive news for nickel and copper, China's electric vehicle (EV) production could touch 1 million units next year and 3 million units by 2020, said Xu Heyi, chairman of carmaker BAIC Group, on Wednesday, likely exceeding a government-set target. * COPPER DEMAND: Chile state copper commission Cochilco forecast on Wednesday an average global copper price of $2.95 per pound in 2018, a sharp upward revision from its mid-year estimate of $2.68, due to greater demand in China. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks shed early gains on Thursday, pulling back from decade highs, with Chinese equities leading the way lower after data showed growth in the world's second largest economy slowed slightly in the third quarter. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0714 GMT Three month LME copper 6997 Most active ShFE copper 54600 Three month LME aluminium 2129.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 16145 Three month LME zinc 3089 Most active ShFE zinc 25195 Three month LME lead 2487 Most active ShFE lead 19185 Three month LME nickel 11765 Most active ShFE nickel 94280 Three month LME tin 20015 Most active ShFE tin 144700 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 512.44 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -268.02 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 694.32 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -747.15 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2131.18 ($1 = 6.6212 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tom Hogue)