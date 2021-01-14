METALS-Copper hovers near 8-year high as China battles coronavirus

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Copper hovered around $8,000 a tonne on Thursday as a firmer dollar and a coronavirus outbreak in China, the biggest metals consumer, sapped confidence in a rally that has lifted prices to eight-year highs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $8,016 a tonne in official trading after last week reaching $8,238, its highest since February 2013.

Booming industrial output in China and speculative bets on more price rises drove the metal used in power and construction up 26% last year.

But the dollar, whose weakening to its lowest in nearly three years had made metals cheaper for buyers outside the United States, has strengthened this month.

“The recent dollar rally is capping (copper) on the upside,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Traders were watching for signs of weakening Chinese demand, which would be shown by a faster increase in inventories than usual at this time of year, she said. CU-STX-SGH

CHINA INFECTIONS: China reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 10 months as infections in northeastern Heilongjiang province nearly tripled.

ZINC: ING’s Yao said zinc demand could be most hit because much steel galvanising is done in the area.

$9,500: Analysts at Bank of America said copper could average $9,500 a tonne in the last quarter of this year due to tight supply.

CHINA ECONOMY: A major coronavirus outbreak could blunt China’s economic recovery, which analysts say likely accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MARKETS: China’s blue-chip index slumped, but expectations for a large U.S. stimulus package supported European and U.S. markets.

CHINA TRADE: Chinese exports grew more than expected in December.

The numbers showed China imported record volumes of unwrought copper and copper products in 2020, iron ore imports hit a record high and exports of aluminium fell to the lowest since 2017.

NICKEL: China’s refined nickel production rose 1.4% to 164,600 tonnes last year, research house Antaike said, while nickel pig iron (NPI) output plunged.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.2% at $2,009 a tonne, zinc fell 1.3% to $2,737, nickel gained 1.7% to $17,986, lead rose 0.1% to $2,053 and tin was down 0.2% at $21,100. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Jan Harvey)