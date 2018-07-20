METALS-Copper hovers near one-year low on trade tensions

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices hovered above $6,000 a tonne in early trade on Friday, having touched a one-year low in the previous session on concerns that a trade row between China and the United States will weaken demand for industrial metals. The metal is on course for a 3.4 percent weekly drop in London this week. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.8 percent to $6,018 a tonne by 0153 GMT, after hitting $5,988 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since July 2017, and ending down 1.4 percent. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 0.9 percent to 48,230 yuan ($7,086) a tonne and was heading for a gentler 1.2 percent dip this week. * CHILE: A union representing workers at Lumina Copper's Caserones mine in Chile said on Thursday that contract negotiations with the company had failed, paving the way for a potential strike. * REUTERS POLL: Nickel, the top performing industrial metal this year, is expected to recover recent losses in the second half of the year, a Reuters poll showed. * CHINA: Chinese policymakers are pumping more liquidity into the financial system and channelling credit to small and medium-sized firms, and Beijing looks set to further loosen monetary conditions to mitigate threats to growth from a heated Sino-U.S. trade war. * ANGLO: Major diversified miner Anglo American on Thursday reported a 6 percent year-on-year increase in output in the second quarter, driven by copper and coking coal, and revised upwards its platinum guidance. * TESLA: Panasonic Corp said it was unable to determine how much of the cobalt used in batteries it makes for Tesla cars comes from Cuba, a country subject to U.S. sanctions, and that it had suspended relations with a Canadian supplier as a result of its concerns. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as investor caution prevailed amid concerns about the European Union imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods while U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve policy knocked the dollar. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0147 GMT Three month LME copper 6007.5 Most active ShFE copper 48220 Three month LME aluminium 2006 Most active ShFE aluminium 14030 Three month LME zinc 2536 Most active ShFE zinc 21140 Three month LME lead 2117.5 Most active ShFE lead 18830 Three month LME nickel 13320 Most active ShFE nickel 108950 Three month LME tin 19400 Most active ShFE tin 145130 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 769.37 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1737.37 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 593.94 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 592.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2404.17 ($1 = 6.8066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)