METALS-Copper jumps to 2-year high on strike worries at Chile mine

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit its highest in nearly 25 months on Monday, while London copper scaled a 24-month high, on supply worries from top producer Chile due to a potential strike at a mine.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 6% to 53,520 yuan ($7,642.66) a tonne, its highest since June 15, 2018.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.3% to $6,622.50 a tonne, a level unseen since July 3, 2018.
Workers at Antofagasta Minerals’s Zaldivar copper mine in Chile voted in favour of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, the mine’s union said on Friday, adding that a strike had been set for July 15, pending government mediation.
* COPPER STOCKS: ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH rose 20.1% in a week to 137,336 tonnes on Friday, the second straight week of gain. However, the stockpiles level is still 64% lower than its 2020 peak in March.
* SHANGHAI PRICES: Aluminium hit near a 26-month high at 14,765 yuan a tonne while zinc touched a 5-1/2-month high at 18,025 yuan a tonne. Lead scaled to its eight-month high at 15,530 yuan a tonne.
* LME PRICES: Aluminium rose to its four-month high at $1,696 a tonne, nickel hit a five-month peak of $13,580 a tonne and zinc touched its highest since Feb. 7 at $2,207.50 a tonne.
* Asian shares got off to a firm start as investors wagered U.S. earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns.
