METALS-Copper jumps to 6-week top as trade fears ease

(Updates prices)

MELBOURNE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - London copper popped to its highest in six weeks on Friday and targeted its biggest weekly advance in 15 weeks as investors expected trade tariffs to have a softer impact on global growth than feared.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rallied 1.5 percent to $6,170 a tonne by 0618 GMT, up 3.3 percent this week, having struck its highest since Aug. 10.

* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose above 50,000 yuan for the first time in six weeks and was last up 0.8 percent at 49,820 yuan. The Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed on Monday for the mid-autumn festival.

* COPPER OPTIONS: Swiss trading house Trafigura and China’s top copper producers Tongling Nonferrous Metals and Jiangxi Copper were among the first to trade copper options at their debut on Friday, as the Shanghai Futures Exchange challenges New York and London rivals.

* ZINC PREMIUMS: Premiums for zinc have surged to $345 a tonne, the highest in at least six years amid a squeeze on supply in China. Traders said strong demand from industry on the mainland had make imports profitable. ZN-BMPBW-SHMET

* DOLLAR: The dollar struggled near two-month lows, while the yen also sagged on Friday on reduced safe-haven demand amid a switch in investors’ view that the Sino-U.S. trade conflict would be less damaging to global growth than initially feared.

* TRADE: Still, global economic growth has peaked in the face of rising trade frictions and emerging market turbulence, the OECD said on Thursday, as it trimmed its earlier outlook.

* BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd said on Thursday that a fire at its Spence copper mine in Chile had forced it to partially shut down operations. Spence produced 198,600 tonnes of copper in 2017.

* ALUMINA: The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) aims to release a draft of an alumina futures contract in late 2018 or early 2019, after requests from the market to create a price benchmark for the feedstock used to make aluminium, an official said on Thursday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks extended gains on Friday after Wall Street’s S&P 500 set a new all-time high, while the dollar slipped as investors viewed Beijing’s and Washington’s fresh exchange of import tariffs as less harmful than initially feared.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.8431 Chinese yuan)