METALS-Copper jumps to 9-1/2 year high on inflation fears

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices surged to their highest in almost a decade on Thursday as investors scrambled to buy metals as a hedge against potential inflation from ongoing central bank stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.7% to $9,562.50 a tonne in official trading, after hitting its highest since August 2011 at $9,617.

Copper is about 6% below its record high of $10,190 a tonne hit in February 2011.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday it may take more than three years to reach the central bank’s inflation goals, a sign the central bank plans to leave interest rates unchanged for a while.

Two members of the European Central Bank’s board pledged on Thursday to keep borrowing costs low. “In my view, what Powell said worried some investors, who believe that the central bank is underestimating inflation pressures as they continue to inject liquidity in the market,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

“Metals and other commodities have become a sort of safe haven in case inflation pressure gets out of control. And at the same time, supply issues are still very much present in the market.”

In China, the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.5% to 70,740 yuan ($10,964.04) a tonne, a level not seen since March 2011.

* In official activity, LME aluminium gained 2% to $2,227 a tonne, its highest since October 2018.

“China will struggle to produce enough aluminium in a carbon-free world and tin is ... benefiting with massive demand and difficulties in the supply chain,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron in Singapore.

* LME tin rose 2.3% to $27,310 a tonne, the strongest since August 2011, nickel dipped 0.5% to $19,614, zinc advanced 2.1% to $2,906, while lead rose 2% to $2,167.

