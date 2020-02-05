METALS-Copper jumps to one-week high after China stimulus

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded to their highest level in more than a week on Wednesday as investors unwound bearish positions after the central bank in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, pumped stimulus into its economy.

Industrial metals joined broad-based rises across financial markets with investors hoping that the Chinese move would offset any economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s good that asset prices from equities to commodities seem to be stabilising for now but I would caution that there’s the risk of soft Chinese economic data that could affect sentiment when it’s released in a couple of weeks’ time,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

“I don’t think this rally will be sustained. The stimulus can be effective to a certain extent but the operating rates of some manufacturers and ports will face some physical constraints, so that would be reflected in the data later on.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $5,769 a tonne, its highest since Jan. 27, before paring gains to trade at $5,737 by 1100 GMT, a rise of 2.1%.

LME copper had tumbled 13% during a string of 14 consecutive losing sessions on fears that the virus would curb economic activity and demand for metals, but the slide ended on Monday.

Shanghai Futures Exchange’s most-traded copper contract rose 1.1% on Wednesday to 45,550 yuan a tonne

* COPPER OUTPUT/DEMAND: China’s copper smelters will reduce output by more than 15% in February from last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Antaike, the research arm of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

“We expect some short-term headwinds to copper demand from China as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic,” said analyst Sabrin Chowdhury at Fitch Solutions in Singapore.

* DEATH TOLL: China’s National Health Commission said another 65 people had died, a new daily record taking the toll on the mainland to 490, while there were 24,324 people infected.

* CHINA TRADE: China’s exports and imports likely fell in January after a brief rebound at the end of 2019.

* ZINC SPREAD: The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract receded to $5.25 a tonne, the lowest since late December, from $23.75 two weeks ago, indicating there are more metal supplies in the LME system.

* PRICES: LME aluminium rose 2.1% to $1,720 a tonne, nickel climbed 3.1% to $13,225, zinc advanced 2.8% to $2,228, lead added 1% to reach $1,843.50 and tin was 0.6% higher at $16,420.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore; Editing by David Clarke)